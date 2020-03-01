|
|
Joan S. Tsalaky
1939 ~ 2020
Joan Stewart Tsalaky, 81 of Holladay, Utah, passed away on Feb 24, 2020 peacefully in her sleep.
Joan was born in Vineyard, Utah on Feb 5, 1939 to Lester "O" and Melba Marrott Stewart. She attended Provo High School and BYU.
Joan married Ernest "Ernie" Tsalaky on Oct 28, 1960. They were happily married for 57 years.
Joan worked in the banking industry most of her career, both for Deseret Federal and Zion's Bank.
Joan was a talented painter. She loved gardening, Hallmark movies and the Utah Jazz. Her family was the most important thing in her life and she leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter.
Joan is survived by daughters Stephanie (Robby) Russo, Deanna Coffman and KrisAnne (Paul) Long; four grandchildren Alex (Natalie) Coffman, Hillary Russo, Holly Russo and Kyle Long; three great grandchildren Brooks and Leo Coffman and Belle Ackley; and brothers Nyle (Kaye) Stewart and Ronald (Mary) Stewart.
A celebration of Joan's life will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020