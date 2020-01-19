|
Joan Sullivant Glade
1929 ~ 2020
Joan was born 17 July 1929, in Sturgis, Kentucky, to George Marshall Sullivant and Anna Judell Holt. She passed away January 16, 2020 at Legacy House of South Jordan. She was the second daughter of 4 girls, Floretta (deceased), Nancy (deceased) and Mary. They were all members of the Baptist Church. In July 1947 she married Ralph Betker in Chicago, Illinois. Judy Ann was born in July 1948 and they later divorced. She then married Harry Neal Cluphf. They had 2 children. Melody Jo in 1950 and Harry Marshall in 1951. In 1955 Joan and Neal were baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joan went to Darrell's Beauty School and eventually owned Taylorsville Beauty Salon. Joan and Neal were able to take several vacations to England, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal. She had a great love for genealogical research. Her marriage to Neal ended in divorce in 1969. In 1970 she met Keith Glade, who was a widower, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1970. He had 2 daughters, Claudia and Kimberlee. After the Beauty Shop was sold Keith redid a room in his home for her shop, Joan's Crescent Curl. Joan did hair for 32 years before she retired. Keith was the love of her life. She spent many hours doing family history, and they both spent many hours together in the Jordan River Temple doing work for their ancestors. Keith and Joan were married 35 years, 7 months, and 3 days when he passed away 21 April 2006. She is survived by five children, Judy Ann (Gale) Betker Benson, Melody Jo (Ardean) Cluphf Glade Anderson, Harry Marshall (Naomi) Cluphf, Claudia (Gary deceased) Glade Jones, Kimberlee (Dee) Glade Smith, 32 Grandchildren, 86 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren. A heartfelt thanks to the Staff at Legacy House of South Jordan and Aspire Home Health/Hospice Staff, especially thanks to Janet, her nurse, and to Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, for their kind and loving care of our Dear Mother who loved her stay there. In lieu of cards please add a memory in the book and please do not leave money.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the River Ridge 8th Ward, 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral service. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020