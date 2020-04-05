|
|
Joan Van Dam
1928 ~ 2020
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, friend, Joan Thelma Greathouse Van Dam passed peacefully to eternal rest on 3/30/2020. She was age 91.
Born August 1st 1928 daughter of Oscar W. and Alice A. Cook Greathouse. Sister to Dell Greathouse, Elmer Greathouse, Lillian Greathouse Maxwell, all deceased. She grew up in Magna Utah and attended Cypress High School. Married Jerrold D. (Jerry) Van Dam on November 10th1952. Survived by her four children, Kristine Wilkes, Ron. Karen Goff, Dennis. Anna Lea Coturri, Wayne. Dave Van Dam, Deb Stone. Loves of her life, her 13 grandchildren. Twenty-eight great grandchildren, and nine great, great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her family.
Lifelong resident of Utah. Retired from IML Freight. Twenty-five-year volunteer of Cottonwood Hospital. Avid outdoors woman, loved fishing, hiking, and her heaven on earth Cabin in Samak, Utah.
Private interment, Celebration of Life to be held at a later time due to Covid-19. Rest in Peace, beloved Joan. Families are forever.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Sheridan South Jordan for their loving care. To share condolences and for an extended obituary, visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020