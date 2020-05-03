Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S. Redwood Rd.
Taylorville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Welch


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Welch Obituary
Joan Partridge Welch
1948 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-Joan Partridge Welch, a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to serving others, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, following an unexpected medical complication. She was 72.
Joan was born on Feb. 26, 1948, in Powell, WY, to Dorsel Lynn Partridge and Betty Rae Partridge. She attended college in WY before moving to Provo, Utah, where she married Richard William Tebbs Welch on July 6, 1973. Their marriage was solemnized in the Provo LDS Temple. Joan and Richard had six children.
A self-starter with an unwavering can-do attitude, Joan helped her husband build a construction business, home taught her children and sewed and quilted innumerable gifts for others. Her last project was sewing over 100 medical masks for healthcare providers. A devout member of the LDS Church, she accepted all callings, including primary chorister, compassionate service leader, Relief Society president. Joan also was the primary caregiver of her mother, Betty.
Joan is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Aaron (Kristin), Richard (Stephanie), Adam (Kellie), Sylvia (Austin), Rebecca, and Hillary (Mike); 13 grandchildren; her mother, Betty; brothers: Richard, Calvin, Rodney, Lance, Jason and sister, Annette Mora.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dorsel Partridge.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 7, 2020, 12:30 p.m., at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorville, Ut. in lieu of flowers, donations to cover funeral/burial costs may be sent to the Joan Partridge Welch Memorial, Utah Power Credit Union, 957 E. 6600 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121. Please refer to memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -