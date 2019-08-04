Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sugar House LDS Ward
1950 South 1200 East
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sugar House LDS Ward
1950 South 1200 East
Joanette Ann Wallin


1947 - 2019
Joanette Ann Wallin Obituary
Joanette Ann Wallin
3/18/1947 ~ 8/2/2019
Joanette Ann Bourg Wallin passed away at her home in SLC, Utah.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sugar House LDS Ward located at 1950 South 1200 East. A viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, and Thursday at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m. For full obituary and to leave condolences, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
