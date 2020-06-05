JoAnn Burr Lovendahl
My circle is complete today, June 1st 2020. My babies and mother have been waiting for me. I'm preceded in death by my parents, Irene Parkins Burr/June Burr, two brothers; Ronnie Burr and Allen Burr. I am survived by my fabulous husband, Roger C Lovendahl of 46 years. Everyone should have a husband like Roger. 46 years were spent together and I enjoyed every last one of them. Survived by my beautiful children; David (Amy), Denise, and Steven (Brieanna). Grandchildren; Kaemon, Colton, Kerrigan (Colton), Kaylie (Hayden), Olivia, Jake, and Cathrine. Great-grandchildren; Aiden, Finn, Luna, and Adrianna. I treasured, spoiled, and loved with all my heart, my children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Thank you, Patti Wolf for being such a great friend.
A celebration of life will be held on June 20th from 1:00-7:00 PM at 2515 W 13105 S, Riverton, UT to honor JoAnn. Please dress in your favorite summer attire, more colorful the better! Bring your favorite stories, memories, and photos to share. In lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to JoAnn's favorite charity, The Make a Wish Foundation.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
