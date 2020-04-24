Home

JoAnn Coe


1936 - 2020
JoAnn Longson Coe
1936 ~ 2020
JoAnn Longson Coe 84 passed away peacefully at home April 19th 2020 in Roy Utah. Born on March 6 1936 in Bingham, Ut to Ellis & Margaret Reed Longson. She graduated from Cyprus High in 1954. She married Roger Coe on September 4, 1954 in Elko Nevada- later divorced. She worked at E Systems until she retired and she was a lifelong member of the F.O.E & V.F.W. She loved spending time with her family and friends! Survived by her children, Debbie Andreason and Dennis Coe; sisters, Barbara and Carole; brother, Gary; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Buster; sister, Donna; and her son Kevin. A special thanks to Ogden Regional and the Roy Paramedics Team. Celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020
