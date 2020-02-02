Home

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Park 7th Ward
1155 N 1200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
South chapel of the Rose Park 7th Ward
1155 N 1200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
South chapel of the Rose Park 7th Ward
1155 N 1200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Salt Lake City Cemetery
200 N St E
Salt Lake City, UT
JoAnn D. Smullin


1942 - 2020
JoAnn D. Smullin
1942 ~ 2020
Born January 6, 1942 as JoAnn Carol Draney to George Glen Draney and Loretta Lorraine Proctor in Ogden, Utah. She was a 1960 graduate of Ben Lomond High School in Ogden. She attended Stevens Henager College and graduated from the Secretarial Finishing Course in 1961, with recognition in a "Shorthand Speed Award". She attended Weber State University, University of Utah, Brigham Young University, and Strayer College in Washington D.C.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 5th, at 1155 N 1200 W, SLC, UT in the south chapel of the Rose Park 7th Ward from 11:00am. Guests arriving early will have an opportunity for viewing from 9:30am-10:45am. An evening viewing is also available at the Rose Park 7th Ward on Tuesday, February 4th, from 6-8pm. Following funeral service, interment and grave dedication will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N St E, SLC, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
