JoAnn Pasquali Forrest
Nov 4, 1942 ~ Nov 8, 2019
Loving mother, grammy, sister, friend, neighbor and colleague, JoAnn Pasquali Forrest, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, from stage 4 cancer, at her winter home in Las Vegas, NV with her loving daughter, granddaughter and dog by her side. JoAnn was born on November 4, 1942 to Pietro P. Pasquali and Genevieve Dexter in Bingham Canyon, Utah.
JoAnn graduated from Bingham High School in 1961. She graduated with honors from St. Marks School of Nursing in 1964. By 1970, JoAnn had earned both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Utah. JoAnn had a prolific career in nursing, going on to teach at the University of Texas Health Science Center, Brigham Young University, and Westminster University in Salt Lake City. She later served as Director of Nursing at the University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute.
In 1968 JoAnn married Peter Forrest M.D. and together they had one daughter, Jeanne Michelle Forrest. JoAnn's marriage to Peter took her first to San Antonio, TX and then overseas to Augsburg, Germany. In 1973 JoAnn and her daughter relocated back to Salt Lake City after separating from her husband. JoAnn later returned to San Antonio, Texas from 1976-1883. Then in 1983 she returned to Salt Lake City, where she began her long term residence in the Mount Olympus Cove area.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her mother Genevieve Dexter Pasquali and her father Pietro P. Pasquali. She is survived by her brother, Paul Pasquali, daughter, Jeanne Michelle Forrest, and granddaughter, Sofia Forrest-Turner.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at the Mount Olympus Ward at, 4635 South Lanark Road, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84124, at 11:00 am. Friends may call Wednesday evening, November 20th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT, 84111, and 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be at Salt Lake City Cemetery. The family wishes to thank friends, neighbors and work associates for their outpouring of love and support.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019