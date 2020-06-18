JoAnn Hinckley
Peirce
1/1/1940 - 6/15/2020
Our lovely wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend returned home to her Heavenly Father on June 15, 2020. Born January 1, 1940 to Arza and Erma Hinckley. She often acknowledged her amazing parents and idyllic childhood. After college, a blind date led to her marriage on July 14, 1961 to Earle Peirce in the Salt Lake Temple.
She had a strong belief and testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She joyfully and selflessly served the Lord and others with all her heart. The highlight of her church service was serving with her husband in the Georgia Atlanta Mission.
Her home was a Heaven on earth. Her family was her priceless treasure. Family gatherings were held often and birthdays were always remembered and celebrated. She leaves a legacy of sweet generosity, the value of hard work while keeping a cheery attitude, and a love of nature.
She is survived by six of her children, 21 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her second son, Steven Earle, and sisters Jessie and Kay.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Saturday, June 20th between 12:00 PM and 1:45 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy. Please wear a mask. Funeral live stream: RememberingJoann.net at 2 PM.
For an extended obituary and to leave online condolences to the family please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.