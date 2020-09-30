1/1
Joann Kathryn Gates
1941 - 2020
WJ, UT-Joann Kathryn Dupree Beckmann Biesinger Gates passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning September 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Joann is survived by her loving husband Earl W Gates Sr., her children Pam (Mike) Barnett, Jana Snell, Robert (Angie) Biesinger, Annette (Rory) McWhorter, Brent (Rachel) Biesinger, Kenneth (Amanda) Biesinger, her siblings Alfred (Linda) Beckmann, Margaret (Ray) Short, David Beckmann and over 60 grandchildren as well as numerous great grandchildren. Born November 13, 1941 to Marie Hegemeister and Joachim Dupree, her father died two weeks prior to her birth. She was adopted, at age nine, by Reinhold (Ronald) Beckmann. Funeral services to be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 AM viewings will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6-8 PM and an hour prior to the services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 8825 S. 1095 W. West Jordan, Utah 84088. Full obituary at memorialutah.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
OCT
2
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
