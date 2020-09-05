JoAnn Padilla

1950 ~ 2020

Our beloved JoAnn, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and her little dog bear Monday, August 31, 2020.

JoAnn was born on December 23, 1950 in Salt Lake City to Tito and Marcella Romero. She married her true love John Padilla on June 28, 1971. They were happily married for 49 years and both looked forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary next year.

JoAnn's greatest passion was her husband, family and friends. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed spending time surrounded by family, going to Henrys Lake, playing 31, Tuesday brunch and drinks with friends, last minute Wendover day trips with her honey, watching her favorite soap operas and game shows, collecting anything with Bears on it, and buying anything yellow - her favorite color. Anytime she passed one of those claw games, she would put several dollars in it until she won something to give her great grandkids. She was a fun spirited woman who always made her friends and family feel special by remembering all their birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

She is survived by her husband John, her children Stephanie, Jody (Travis), Cassie (Scott), sisters Rosella (Tony), Mary and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Tito and Marcella and her brother Clyde Kynaston.

JoAnn was the life of the party. A celebration fitting of her life and how much she is loved will be held at a later date.



