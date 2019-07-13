|
Joann Pavlos
1950-2019
Joann Makris Pavlos, age 69 peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on July 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Joann is survived by her husband, Kostas Pavlos, her daughter and son-in-law, Arge and Anthony Feotis, the light of her life, her granddaughter, Maria Feotis, her brothers, Sotirios Makris of Sydney, Australia, George Makris of Tooele, Utah, sisters Maria (Andy) Tsiamas of Chicago, Illinois, Dimitra (Dimitri) Stefanis of Sydney, Australia, Godchildren Georgia Saltaris, Dean Maroudas and Angelique Allan, all of Salt Lake City, Utah, simbetheri John and Mary Feotis, many nieces, nephews and koumbari all of whom she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her parents, Spiros and Irini Makris.
Joann was born on May 12, 1950 in Lykouria, Kalavrita, Greece, to parents Spiros and Irini Makris. She earned a cosmetology license in Athens, and enjoyed styling hair. In 1967, together with her parents and younger sister, Maria, she traveled to Sydney, Australia to be closer to her siblings, Sotirios and Dimitra, once the four of them received their visas in 1969, they made way to Salt Lake City, Utah. Here she worked at a seamstress for different clothing manufacturers such as Pyketes. Lots of Greek ladies worked together sewing clothes and lasting friendships were made.
Funeral services for Joann will be held on July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church located at 279 S 300 W, Salt Lake City 84101. A viewing will be held the night before from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm with a Trisagion service starting at 7:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S Highland Drive Salt Lake City, 84106.
The family would like to thank her care team at Utah Cancer Specialists for always being so sweet and caring for her and for Alexis and Julie of Quality Hospice, the two of you made such a difference in her last week. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity/Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church.
