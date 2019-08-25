|
|
JoAnn Rae Southam Walton Brown, age 82, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 after battling Parkinson's for more than two decades.
JoAnn was born in Ogden, Utah on April 5, 1937 to Dorothy Maybelle Cowley & William Leland Southam as the youngest of four children. JoAnn is survived by her three children: Rick (Leonette), Lori, and Ty (Kristen); her six grandchildren: David, Cody, KC, Whitney (Luke), Paige (Braiden), and Elliot; the father of her children, Dick; and five of her siblings: Vesta, Mel (Margo), Lynn (LeeAnn), Les (Nancy), and Kurt (Jeanne). JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents and five of her siblings: Don (Joyce), Jeanie (Larry survives), Hal, Steven, and Dean.
The family wishes to thank all who provided care for JoAnn, and our family, throughout her long battle with Parkinson's.
Please join us in celebrating her remarkable life at funeral services to be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00am at the Winder 7th Ward, 4350 South 1100 East. Friends and family are also invited to visit Wednesday evening 6:30-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East and at the church Thursday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Elysian Burial Gardens.
To read JoAnn's full obituary or post messages for her family visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019