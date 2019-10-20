|
|
In Loving Memory
JoAnna I. Hart, of Palos Park, IL, died October 15, 2019. Born in El Paso, TX, she grew up near Chihuahua, Mexico, and received her undergraduate degree at Willamette University, in Salem, OR, followed by a master's degree in education at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO. She met and married Lou Hart in Phoenix, AZ, lived in New Mexico, and spent most of her adult life in Salt Lake City, UT, teaching at Monroe Elementary and then expressing her newly found faith in serving God and others through Bible Study Fellowship.
After the death of her husband she moved to Portland, OR to help look after her mother until 2004, when she moved to Peace Village in Palos Park, where she volunteered in different capacities.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lou; survived by sister, Bernice Hirtzel of Portland, OR; daughter, Ann Payne (Bob) and son, Chuck Hart (Debra); grandchildren Joanna Bergmann (Todd), Jeff Payne, Nathanael Hart, Ethan Hart, Lance Hart, and Wyatt Hart, and her great-grandchildren Noah Bergmann, Benedict Bergmann and Alma JoAnna Bergmann. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Bethshan Association or Elim Christian Services.
Friends may visit with the family Saturday, October 26th from 10am until a Memorial Service at 11am at Colonial Chapel, 15525 73rd Ave., Orland Park IL 60462.
"Age may change the outside, but the inside belongs to God alone. Age may take [her] earthly body, but it will never take [her] soul. That's the legacy [she] lived, that will be the legacy [she] leaves." (Author Marilyn R. Gardner)
Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019