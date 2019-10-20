Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Chapel
15525 73rd Ave
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnna Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnna I. Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnna I. Hart Obituary
In Loving Memory
JoAnna I. Hart, of Palos Park, IL, died October 15, 2019. Born in El Paso, TX, she grew up near Chihuahua, Mexico, and received her undergraduate degree at Willamette University, in Salem, OR, followed by a master's degree in education at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO. She met and married Lou Hart in Phoenix, AZ, lived in New Mexico, and spent most of her adult life in Salt Lake City, UT, teaching at Monroe Elementary and then expressing her newly found faith in serving God and others through Bible Study Fellowship.
After the death of her husband she moved to Portland, OR to help look after her mother until 2004, when she moved to Peace Village in Palos Park, where she volunteered in different capacities.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lou; survived by sister, Bernice Hirtzel of Portland, OR; daughter, Ann Payne (Bob) and son, Chuck Hart (Debra); grandchildren Joanna Bergmann (Todd), Jeff Payne, Nathanael Hart, Ethan Hart, Lance Hart, and Wyatt Hart, and her great-grandchildren Noah Bergmann, Benedict Bergmann and Alma JoAnna Bergmann. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Bethshan Association or Elim Christian Services.
Friends may visit with the family Saturday, October 26th from 10am until a Memorial Service at 11am at Colonial Chapel, 15525 73rd Ave., Orland Park IL 60462.
"Age may change the outside, but the inside belongs to God alone. Age may take [her] earthly body, but it will never take [her] soul. That's the legacy [she] lived, that will be the legacy [she] leaves." (Author Marilyn R. Gardner)
Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now