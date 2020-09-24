1/2
JoAnna Smirl Betenson
1936 - 2020
September 21, 1936 ~ September 19, 2020
JoAnna Smirl Betenson passed away peacefully to join her eternal sweetheart on September 19, 2020. JoAnn was born September 21, 1936 in Kanab, UT, to William (Bill) and Nina Swapp Smirl. She grew up in Kanab; the beautiful red rocks were always dear to heart.
JoAnn married her high school sweetheart, Wade B. Betenson on May 21, 1955 in the St. George LDS temple. They had four children and lived in Kanab, Fillmore, and Bountiful. She was a frugal, bright, energetic mother who set an example for her children of hard work, tenacity, and Christ-like discipleship. JoAnn was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church organizations, including Relief Society president twice. Later, she enjoyed serving as an ordinance worker, along with her husband, in the Bountiful temple.
JoAnn was loyal to her Lakeview therapy pool friends. One of her best friends was Evelyn Merrill for 50 years.
JoAnn is survived by her four children, Greg (Juliann), Bountiful; Brenda (Howard) Smith, Kaysville; Bill (Elizabeth), Centerville; and Nancy Nina (Nathan) Long, Bountiful. She is also survived by two sisters, Harriet Whiting, Whitewater, CO; and Kathleen Holland, Kanab. Fifteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Betenson, both parents, and a grandson, William Smith.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 26th at the Bountiful Val Verda 4th Ward building, 50 W 2633 S at 11 AM. A viewing will be held prior, 9 - 10:45 AM. There will also be a viewing the evening prior, September 25th at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, from 6-7:30 PM. Please follow social distancing guidelines including wearing a mask.
For full obituary visit: www.russonmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
SEP
26
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Bountiful Val Verda 4th Ward building
SEP
26
Service
11:00 AM
Bountiful Val Verda 4th Ward building
