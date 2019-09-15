|
JoAnne B Nelson
1956 ~ 2019
It is with very heavy heart we announce the passing of a great wife, mother, grandmother and friend JoAnne B. Nelson. Jo was born in Murray, Utah on January 15,1956 to Mike Balanzich and Jane Airhart. She passed away August 24,2019 Surrounded by her family.
Jo lived a very busy life raising a wonderful family. She also worked most of her life at many different jobs to make the best life for her family. She also played very hard, taking motorcycles rides, trips all over the US. Many vacations to Mexico with friends, and even a trip to Hawaii.
Jo met the love of her life, Roger Nelson in August of 1976. They finally got married April 1, 1994. They always laughed about the date because who else, but a couple of fools would ruin a good relationship by getting married! They stayed together for 43 Years.
Jo was a very big reader. She always had a book with her. Jo loved to dance and had her own moves on the dance floor. As her illnesses progressed, she redirected her energy to her yard. She loved to garden and the roses that were planted in her yard. She couldn't wait for them to bloom so she could bring them in the house. Jo loved the summer because she could have her back-yard parties for her friends and family.
Jo is survived by her husband Roger, children, Robert (Sandy), Amanda Capps, Thayne (Drea) Nelson, Kandi Ross Nelson and 9 grandkids.
Because of her love of summer parties, we are having a celebration of life at our home, September 21, 2019 between 2-5. Please come and share stories and pictures with her friends. RSVP to 801-641-0530 Also go to www.serenityfhs.com to share with friends.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, 2019