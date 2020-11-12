Joanne Bushman
Doxey
1932 - 2020
Joanne Bushman Doxey passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born in Salt Lake City on April 17, 1932, the daughter of Bliss LeRoi and Eva Murdoch Bushman, as the youngest of five children. She attended East High School and the University of Utah. Joanne graduated with a double major in Child Development and Interior Design in 1954 and on June 7 of that year, married her long-time sweetheart, David Watson Doxey.
David and Joanne are the parents of five sons and three daughters. In the busy years of raising children, Joanne developed her many talents, including composing music and poetry. She founded Foothill Publishing in 1968 to publish her music, and ran the business successfully for many years. Her music is beloved by many, and her more than 50 songs include "Where Love Is" and "Seek the Lord Early."
A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joanne served in many callings at the local and general church level. She served on the Primary General Board, as the first Church Building Hosting Director and, from 1984 to 1990, as the Second Counselor in the General Relief Society Presidency with Sister Barbara W. Winder. In 1978, she and her husband were called to preside over the Spain Barcelona Mission. She later served as Assistant to the Matron of the Salt Lake Temple. In 2002, David and Joanne were again called to serve in Spain as President and Matron of the Madrid Temple.
A lifelong learner, Joanne graduated from Brigham Young University with a Master's Degree in Family Science at the age of 61. Her posterity, which includes 38 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, treasures her legacy of always striving to learn more and be better.
Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, Bliss and Eva Bushman, sisters Nadine Barton and Colleen Lemmon, brother Bliss Bushman, her infant son Joseph Doxey and two grandsons, John and Jeffrey Stevens.
Surviving loved ones include her husband, David Doxey; children Dave (Merle) Doxey, Gary (Debbie) Doxey, Steve (Liz) Doxey, Jim (Lark) Doxey, Debbie (Bob) Stevens, Cindy (Rick) Green, and Christie (Kim) Facer; and sister Beverly McCune.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral service will be held for family members only on Monday, November 16, at 11:00 am. It will also be broadcast online through a link available on the Larkin Mortuary website, www.larkinmortuary.com
. A private graveside service will take place on Tuesday, November 17, at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Donations in honor of Joanne's memory may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.