JoAnne Rene Freeze Jensen
October 22, 1943 - February 15, 2020
JoAnne Jensen, born to Sherman and Florence Freeze in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away February 15, 2020. She was raised in Murray, Utah where she loved swimming constantly.
She later moved to Cache Valley with her husband and 3 children where she loved planting flowers around her house. In 1987, she met the love of her life, Rick Jensen and gained 3 more children. They loved cross-country skiing, 4 wheeling, camping up at Yellowstone, and golfing anywhere and everywhere together as much as they possibly could.
JoAnne was a thoughtful, loving, and the most giving mother, stepmother, and grandmother. She was an extraordinary cook, who was legendary for her birthday dinners which were the always requested homemade enchiladas, made-from-scratch German chocolate cake, and homemade cinnamon nut sprinkle ice cream, for the entire family.
She is survived by her husband Richard Jensen, 3 children JoLynne (Cory) Olsen, Jeff (Brenda) McFarland, JoDee (Willie) Gessel, 3 stepchildren Jeromy (Tracha) Jensen, Jennifer (Chris) Seamons, JaNeal (Jake) Maughan, 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and brother Sherman (Sandra) Freeze.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home (162 E 400 N). A viewing will be held prior from 9:30 -10:30. Condolences may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020