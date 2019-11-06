|
H. JoAnne Broberg Rowley
1930 ~ 2019
H. JoAnne Rowley, age 89, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. Joan was born in Salt Lake City on June 12, 1930 to David H. Broberg and Leoma Bingham Anderson.
She attended South and East High School. She graduated in 1947 from East High. "I met the man to be my future husband in June of 1947, his name was Paul C. Rowley." While they were dating, she lived in the Beehive House, which was a boarding house for girls who were members of the church. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 8, 1949. Together they raised their six children in Kearns, Utah.
She dreamed of becoming a nurse, but never accomplished that goal. In 1971, she worked at Pioneer Valley Hospital for a total of 21 years, as an aide, holding and loving the new-born babies. Joan and Paul spent much of their retirement traveling and exploring the country together. For two decades, they served as ordinance workers in the Jordan River Temple. They served a church mission in the temple in Samoa. Some of her many hobbies included crocheting, mostly gifts for others, woodworking with her husband, making crafts, family history work and going to "Treat" with her family.
Joan is survived by her daughters Paula and Gayle Snyder, Shauna and Paul Wetzel, Karen Gae and Steve Terry; 16 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Richard; daughter Terrie; two sons, David and Glenn; and a grandchild, Jennifer.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the West Jordan 19th Ward Chapel, 2666 West 7000 South. A viewing will be Thursday evening, November 7th, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Rd. Interment, Redwood Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019