Jocelyn Diane Steed
1975 - 2019
Jocelyn Diane Spendlove Steed passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home in Sandy, Utah surrounded by loving family. She was born October 17, 1975 in Vernal, Utah to Brian W. Spendlove and Inga Ruth Ross Bowen. Her greatest joys and her universe are her 3 children, daughter Katelyn, sons Kevin and Collin.
Memorial services for Jocelyn have been held. For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 21 to May 26, 2019