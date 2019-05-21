|
Jocelyn Diane Steed
1975 - 2019
Jocelyn Diane Spendlove Steed passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home in Sandy, Utah surrounded by loving family.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road in Sandy, Utah. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to a .
For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 21, 2019