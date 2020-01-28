|
Jodean Bea Burrup
April 23, 1962 ~ Jan 23, 2020
Jodean Bea Burrup, 57, beloved mother, wife, daughter and friend passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2020 in South Jordan, Utah after a 7-year battle with cancer where healing had previously taken place twice before. She was born April 23, 1962 to Al and Janice Oster in Bismarck, North Dakota.
On May 5, 1994, she married Mark Burrup in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jodean lived "larger than life" every day. Her care and compassion for others was evident in the many lives she touched and forever impacted. She was certified as a minister of the Assemblies of God in August 2004. She served as the children's pastor of Salt Lake Christian Center for 5 years, a children's pastor at Draper Friends for 2 years, as well as serving in the youth ministry and 4th grade class at K2 the Church for the last 3 years. Her love and care of children has been a consistent part of her life as seen in her religious ministries, as well as through her daycare business where she was a positive light in each child's life through the close and personal relationship she created with each and every one of them over the last 28 years.
She is survived by her husband Mark; his daughter, Chayse Burrup; her two daughters, Tesa Rasmussen and Bailie Siddiqui; her sons-in-law, Aaron Rasmussen and Sameer Siddiqui; her six grandchildren, Everleigh, Sterling, August, Caprice, Genevie and Abner; her mother, Janice Oster; her brother and sister; Scott Oster and JanAl Oster; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Al Oster; her grandparents, and father and mother-in-law.
A celebration of life will take place on February 1 st at 2:00 pm at K2 the Church in Murray, UT.
"For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind." 2 Timothy 1:7
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020