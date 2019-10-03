Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
Jodi L. Childs Harrison


1963 - 2019
Jodi L. Childs Harrison Obituary
Jodi L. Childs Harrison
1963 ~ 2019
On September 26th, 2019 we lost our beautiful mother, beloved wife, amazing sister, funny grandma, and best friend. Jodi spent her last years volunteering her time as a substance abuse case manager. Jodi was born on January 14th, 1963. Jodi loved to antique and be Grandma Gooch Gooch to her three grandchildren. Additionally, she loved to fish, vacation with her family, and spend time with her two dogs, Lucy and Lioness.
She leaves behind her husband John Patrick Harrison, son Tony Childs, daughter Brandy (Jeramy) Heinberger, three grandchildren Anthony, Halle, and Jeramy, two sisters Teresa and Amanda, plus several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Mike and Nondus Mace, and sisters Julie and Lisa.
Services will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, UT 84047 on Saturday, October 5th, 2019. Viewing will be held from 10:00 am-11:30 am followed by the funeral service at 12:00 pm, and then graveside services will be held at Larkin Cemetery, 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy, UT 84092. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019
