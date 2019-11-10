|
|
Jodi Twila Houghton
February 26, 1973-November 7, 2019
Surrounded by family and dear friends, our beautiful and valiant daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, friend, and Christlike example, Jodi Twila Houghton, returned to her loving Father in Heaven and many anxiously awaiting her return on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Jodi was born February 26, 1973, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Norman and Suzette L. Houghton. Her beautiful spirit and soul were quickly embraced and welcomed by her parents and older brother, Troy. Later, she was proud to become a big sister when Suzanne was born. As a young child-and throughout her life-Jodi had a sweet disposition and everyone she met was drawn to her and her smile.
She is survived by her loving mom, Suzette; brother, Troy (Candace); sister, Suzanne; niece, Tayler; nephew, Tate; and many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her dad, Norm; grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and special friends who were there to welcome her back to her heavenly home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at the chapel at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Friends and family may call at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7460 South) from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Estates.
Jodi, you are ours and we are yours. You fill our favorite memories in life. Until we meet you again for the eternities, Jodi Girl.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019