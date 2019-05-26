Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jodie Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jodie Elliott Simmons


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jodie Elliott Simmons Obituary
July 17, 1974 - May 30, 2018
Salt Lake City, Utah-Beloved Son, Father, Grandfather and United States Army Veteran
You died 1 year ago. Your children said "YES" to Organ Donation and saved my life. No one has ever deserved the year you allowed my family and I to enjoy with many more to come. I will never waste the gift you gave to me. Thank you, The Sausedo Family.
Your family and mine will memorialize your life forever at the beautiful Wasatch Lawn Mausoleum on May 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106.
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 26 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.