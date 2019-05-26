|
|
July 17, 1974 - May 30, 2018
Salt Lake City, Utah-Beloved Son, Father, Grandfather and United States Army Veteran
You died 1 year ago. Your children said "YES" to Organ Donation and saved my life. No one has ever deserved the year you allowed my family and I to enjoy with many more to come. I will never waste the gift you gave to me. Thank you, The Sausedo Family.
Your family and mine will memorialize your life forever at the beautiful Wasatch Lawn Mausoleum on May 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 26 to May 29, 2019