Jodie Lynne Ortez Carpenter
August 17, 1966 ~ January 9, 2020
Jodie Lynne Ortez Carpenter passed away peacefully January 9, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Jodie was born to John Ortez and Vicki Anderson in Murray, Utah.
She married Richard Carpenter and had four children: Richard Jr., Lacey (Kameron), Traves (Shantell) and Dalton. Jodie is survived by Richard; 3 children; 4 grandchildren; her dad; brothers; and sisters. She is preceded in death by her son Dalton; brother Kevin; and mother Vicki.
Jodie was a true Matriarch of the family. She was the neutral middle ground that anyone could talk to. No matter what time of day or night she would always be willing to help or listen. Jodie's true passion in life was cosmetology. She loved making everyone's day with helping them look fantastic. She was truly amazing, and she will be missed greatly!
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, where services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12:00 noon with a viewing from 10:00am to 11:45am. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020