Joel Pittsinger

Joel Pittsinger Obituary
In Loving Memory
Joel Pittsinger, 58, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 following a long and valiant battle with MS, COPD, and diabetes.
He was a talented, accomplished musician with an incredible, inquiring mind. He taught himself to speak several languages, being fluent in German. He was an electronics genius, as well.
His intelligence, wit, and sense of humor are legendary.
He was married to the love of his life Tony Cervantes, and they enjoyed 19 wonderful years together. Tony was a tender, compassionate, loving partner and caregiver to him.
Joel passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dorcas Pittsinger, and his sister Carol Patterson.
He is survived by husband, Tony Cervantes; sister, Diane Stratford; brother, Jeff Pittsinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rest In Peace sweet man, you will always be loved.
Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
