Joey Kevin Kirk

Jan. 18, 1991 ~ Nov. 1, 2017

JOEY

Right from the start

You stole my heart

Beautiful boy with eyes of blue

Curious, talented and loyal bar none

Was there ever a thing

you couldn't have done

Patient and wise

But adventurous disguise

Left me feeling blue

A life well-lived

You had so much to give

But cut short

Forever breaking my heart

I miss you so much

It's hard to breathe

I see you in dreams

Just out of reach

Now I am forever in search of you

Knowing someday

I will find my way

Back to my precious son

Trying to practice gratitude, Joey. We love you so much!

(This is a photo of Joey on a hike with mom and dad to Angel's Landing in Zions Park.)



