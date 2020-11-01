Joey Kevin Kirk
Jan. 18, 1991 ~ Nov. 1, 2017
JOEY
Right from the start
You stole my heart
Beautiful boy with eyes of blue
Curious, talented and loyal bar none
Was there ever a thing
you couldn't have done
Patient and wise
But adventurous disguise
Left me feeling blue
A life well-lived
You had so much to give
But cut short
Forever breaking my heart
I miss you so much
It's hard to breathe
I see you in dreams
Just out of reach
Now I am forever in search of you
Knowing someday
I will find my way
Back to my precious son
Trying to practice gratitude, Joey. We love you so much!
(This is a photo of Joey on a hike with mom and dad to Angel's Landing in Zions Park.)
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.