Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilltop United Methodist Chr
985 E 10600 S
Sandy, UT 84094
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hilltop United Methodist Church
985 East 10600 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Davison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alexander Davison


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Alexander Davison Obituary
John A. Davison
1931 - 2019
John was born in Moose Jaw, Canada but came to the USA when 2 years old and became a US citizen when his father was naturalized. He grew up in the Midwest, graduated from East Orange High School in New Jersey. Following graduation from Sterling College (BS in Chemistry) he served 4 years in the USAF as a Russian linguist. After discharge, he married the former Janet DeSee and they had 3 children. They later divorced.
John worked his entire career in the health care industry, the majority spent with Parke-Davis and various divisions of Warner Lambert. He earned an MBA from St. Mary's of CA and closed his career as a Vice President and General Manager for a Sorenson Company.
His hobbies included camping, photography, cooking (at which he excelled), and golfing which he did enthusiastically although poorly. John was a professionally trained Bass Baritone and sang everything from opera to church music.
In 1989, John married Mary Jean Smith Lackmann, an operatic soprano, church musician and vocal instructor. Together they served as vocal soloists in a number of churches. He and Mary Jean loved to travel and visited 6 of the 7 continents. Favorite spots include the Amazon jungle, St. Petersburg, Russia (he retained his Russian language fluency) and the islands of the South Pacific.
He is survived by his wife, two children: Gary (Cathy) Davison and Joan (Bob) Konsdorf, 4 grandchildren: John and Rachael Budnick, Dawn Anne and Christina Jo Davison, siblings Ruth Bloor, Liz (Jerry) Holscher and brother Alex (Esther) Davison. Preceded in death by his daughter Sherrill Budnick.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Hilltop United Methodist Church, 985 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT. A reception will be held after the services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.