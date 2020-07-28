John (Jack) Alma Lowe Sr.

1941 ~ 2020

John (Jack) Alma Lowe passed away on July 24, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born on March 25, 1941 to Grant and Elizabeth Lowe. He was the 5th of 6 children. He served with pride and honor in the U.S. Army, and he would often reminisce about that time of his life.

He married Judy Howells on October 30, 1964. They spent 55 good years together and he was able to leave this earth with no regrets. He retired from Stone Container after 33 years of service.

Jack was the last of his family to pass, but his legacy goes on. He leaves behind a daughter Glenda and her husband Mike and lots of grand animals, a son John and his wife Kathy. Three of the most amazing granddaughter's a grandpa could have and four of the sweetest great-grand children.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Breckin and Ben from

First Choice Hospice, for their kind and wonderful care. We would also like to thank Alicia Smith and all of the care givers at the VA Medical Center for the care he received over the many years.

A viewing will be held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 6-8:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10-11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment immediately following at Valley View Memorial Park.

The family requests that for everyone's safety, masks are worn and social distancing is practiced.



