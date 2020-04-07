Home

John Andrew Hansen

John Hansen
Woods Cross, Utah
Beloved husband, father, and brother, John Andrew Hansen, 63, was called home to his Father in Heaven on April 5, 2020. John was born November 6, 1956 in Richfield, to Melvin and Nona Mortensen Hansen. On June 28, 1990 he married Trudy Anne Russon in the Logan, Utah Temple.
John is survived by his wife, Trudy; daughter, Sarah Hansen; sons: Andrew (Melinda) Hansen, Peter Hansen, and John Hansen; siblings: Jeannine (Milo) Hadlock, Sharleen Hansen, Mary Lou Hansen, Elaine (Jeff) Hansen, and Chris (Katherine) Hansen. Preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Terri (Hansen) Willis.
Private family graveside services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Monroe City Cemetery. Live streaming of the graveside services will be available at www.maglebymortuary.com on John's obituary page. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020
