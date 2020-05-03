|
|
In Loving Memory
John Anthony Rock passed away on April 24, 2020 at his home in Salt Lake City after a 3 ½ year battle with cancer. John was born in Salt Lake City to John D Rock and Helen Welti. He married Jane Stinnett in 1966. He enlisted with UT ANG in 1959. He retired 39 years later as CMSGT, Air Traffic Control Specialist, and Senior Enlisted Advisor for the UT ANG. He was known as a kind, compassionate, and giving person. He was always happy, seeing the good in every situation.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Jane. He is survived by his son, Tony (Colette); his stepdaughters, Denise (Jim) Hansen and Mandi (Ron) Gonzales, his grandson Dallon (Kaci) Walters, and great grandsons, Marcus Allen and Ayden Walters; also, many other family members. Special thanks to his nurse Lisa, who not only took care of John but also Jane, and everyone at Signature Hospice.
Please share memories and condolences at www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020