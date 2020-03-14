|
|
John Douglas
Armstrong
1949 ~ 2020
Dear friends and family, the celebration of life for John previously scheduled for Friday, March 27 at the Cottonwood Club has been postponed until we can meet together safely to give him a proper farewell. We will publish a future date once things have settled and look forward to seeing all of you then. You can email for updates at [email protected] and in the meantime please visit John D. Armstrong's Facebook page to share pictures, memories and stories.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020