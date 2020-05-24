Home

John B. Ogden


1934 - 2020
John B. Ogden Obituary
John B Ogden
1934 - 2020
Herriman, UT-Our father and grandfather John B. Ogden passed away peacefully on 16 May 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on 11 March 1934, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, to Harold and Iva Ogden. He married Joan Hoppie in the Salt Lake Temple. He is survived by his eight children, many grandchildren, and four siblings. Preceded in death by his wife and a granddaughter. Graveside service with military honors was held at Pleasant Green Cemetery. Special thanks to Bristol Hospice. "Semper Fi, Dad! To be continued…" For full obituary see Broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020
