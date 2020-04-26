Home

Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
John Bernardo


1928 - 2020
John Bernardo Obituary
John M. Bernardo
1928 ~ 2020
Our Dad, 92, lived at his home in Magna, Utah for 70 years where he was fortunate enough to pass peacefully on April 24, 2020 surrounded by his 5 loving daughters and into the awaiting arms of his sweet wife, parents, and grandson.
John M. Bernardo was born on June 11, 1928 to John C. and Jenny Nerone Bernardo. After attending Cyprus High School, John served in the U.S. Army. He married Shirley Henline and together they raised 5 daughters who loved and cherished them.
Dad worked at Kennecott Copper before he joined the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, retiring as a Lieutenant in the Detective Division. Dad enjoyed fishing, golfing, and taking care of his beautiful yard. His greatest joy was his family and we hope he and Mom know they always will be ours.
John was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Teresa; and grandson, John Wimmer. He is survived by his daughters, Sherrie, Marsha, Lisa, Keeley (David Hellberg), Gina (Jerry Walker), 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Utah Humane Society would be welcome; Dad tolerated Mom's cat.
Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
