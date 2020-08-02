John Bolling Degges
December 13, 1935 ~ July 29, 2020
John Bolling Degges died July 29, 2020, a victim of the COVID-19 Pandemic. He was born December 13, 1935, in Tampa, Florida to Francis Tucker Degges and Margaret McIlwaine Degges. Married Patricia Harley Ward July 14, 1972, in Boise, Idaho. He served thirteen years as a Presbyterian minister and then worked thirty-one years for National/Fairchild Semiconductor. Survived by his children Katherine Ward, Chester C. Ward, and Virginia B. Ward, along with nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ricki, and his brothers, Francis M. Degges, William C. Degges, Meade F. Degges, Gifford B. Degges, and Thomas C. Degges. The family wishes to thank Noemi of Summit Home Health and all the staff at Capitol Hill Senior Living for their tender care in this terrible time. A lifetime of thank-yous goes out to the staff on Amtrak Passenger trains who introduced Johnny to Ricki and assisted Johnny with many happy hours of train travel over the years.
Services will be held on-line though St. John's Lutheran Church on August 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. (The link is available upon request from the family). Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1350 E. 500 South. Services are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
