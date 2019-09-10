Home

John Boyd Seal


1928 - 2019
John Boyd Seal
1928-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-John Boyd Seal, 91, was born on August 27, 1928, and took the next step in his mortal journey on September 6, 2019. He slid peacefully into eternity attended by his family and loved ones. A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 Highland Drive Salt Lake City Utah on Wednesday, September 11 from 6-8 p.m as well as 1 hour prior to the graveside. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 12, commencing at 11 a.m. at the same location. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
