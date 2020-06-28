John Buma
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1944 ~ 2020
John's Gone
John Buma passed away peacefully at home on June 21st with his family by his side. Born December 31st, 1944 to LeGrand Buma and Marietta Vanden Akker Buma. Graduated from Olympus High. Served honorably in the Navy. Married Janet Lowry in 1971. John is survived by his wife, Janet, children Tamra (Duane) Lems, Kelly (Jason) Anderson, grandchildren Mary (Adam), Taylor, Kassidy and Kyle and 1 great grandchild Quinn.
In lieu of a memorial service John requested that we don't mourn his passing but celebrate his life by pouring a drink of your choice and having a toast in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved