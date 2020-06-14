1939 ~ 2020

John Burt McKeever was born March 11, 1939 in Muncie IN to Harold and Margaret McKeever. He enjoyed being a kid in Muncie, roaming the town on his bike and playing sports until dark. His family and childhood friends continued to be an important part of his life right up to the end. Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat!

College days were spent at Earlham College in Richmond IN, leading to a degree in Economics. After college he enlisted before he would have been drafted in the army. Fort Polk was not his favorite place, but he was a good soldier and was honorably discharged after six years. He hitchhiked to San Francisco and found work at Union Carbide. That work transferred him to Portland OR and Salt Lake City UT. Salt Lake was a wonderful place to live so John chose to quit his job and work for Wasatch Service & Supply for four years before starting his own Manufacturer's Rep business. His days in Salt Lake lasted 23 years and provided many wonderful memories and life-long friends.

In 1991, it was beneficial for John to move to Denver and open a branch of his business there. The move was a good one and gave him the chance to make many more good friends. About 13 years after moving to Denver, John experienced kidney failure and was forced to retire. In 2005, at age 66, John had the unbelievable good fortune to receive a kidney transplant from a 24-year old who had died in an automobile accident in New York. At the time of death, that kidney was still going strong. John very much wanted to donate the kidney to someone else so they could be given additional years of life, but he found out than an organ can be transplanted only once. It was a mixed blessing because John wanted to die at home, and he would not have been able to do that if he had been able to donate his transplanted kidney. He was always extremely grateful to the donor's family for their gift that added fifteen years to his life.

John was always an exceedingly kind and empathetic person. His parting wish would be for everyone to try to be a little kinder and more considerate of others, showing compassion for all.

John died peacefully at home of prostate cancer on June 8, 2020. He is survived by Suzy, his wife of 52 years. At his request, there will not be a service.



