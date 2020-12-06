John C. Sifers

1931 - 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-John C. Sifers passed away November 25, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who took enormous pride and interest in his family.

Born in Iola, Kansas on January 9, 1931 he was the son of Martha and Samuel I. Sifers, the brother of twin sister Hertha, sisters Laura Elizabeth and Mary Martha and brother Samuel, Jr.

Following graduation from the University of Cincinnati John spent two years in the United States Air Force and joined Parke-Davis & Co. as a sales representative. Following 35 years of employment, he retired as President, Parke-Davis Capsule Division of Warner-Lambert.

Before moving to Salt Lake City, UT, John resided in Wilmington, North Carolina. He had been an active volunteer in the community beginning as a supporter of the Extension Service Arboretum where he served as a Master Gardener in the Plant Clinic for 15 years and as Treasurer of their Foundation Board. At the Cape Fear Museum, he served as Chairman of their Foundation Board and was a volunteer in the Collections Department for 15 years.

Survived by wife Constance (Connie), three daughters Susan E. Weiger (Kurt) of Columbus, MS; Sarah C. Sifers of Salt Lake City, UT; Amy S. Orr of Salt Lake City, UT; grandchildren CJ Patterson (Bill) of Salt Lake City, UT; Shane Weiger of Orlando, FL; Johnson Orr and Sam Orr of Salt Lake City, UT and great-grandchildren Evelyn and Wesley Patterson of Salt Lake City, UT.

Private services will be held at a later date.



