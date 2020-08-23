1/1
John Cannon Josephson
1930 - 2020
John Cannon Josephson passed away Aug. 20, 2020. Born June 2, 1930, Salt Lake City, Utah to Newell Forstner Josephson and Marba Cannon Josephson. John married Gerry Casper in 1966, she passed away in 2000. John married Emmaree Ravnikar in 2002.
A meet and greet will be held Sept. 12, 2020 from 12-1:30 pm at the outdoor pavilion at the Brighton Stake Center, 2895 E Creek Rd. Earlier that day a Memorial Service with his family and online will be held at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, John has requested live plants (that can be replanted) or donations to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund. Entire obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 23 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Brighton Stake Center
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
