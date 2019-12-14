|
|
John Christian Hirschi
1962 ~ 2019
My best friend, John Christian Hirschi, passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. We found joy together as we tried new things. With John's sense of humor, we laughed a lot. We enjoyed going to the theater, trying new restaurants, long drives, entertaining with family and friends, camping (but only the five-star version), four-wheeling, movies, and we loved theater popcorn and diet coke. John and I were married on September 8, 2007 in the Jordan River Temple. I am looking forward to laughing with him again someday.
John was born on August 13, 1962 to his loving parents, Harvey and Lois Hirschi. He and his siblings grew up in Sandy, Utah on Poppy Lane, and John still has cherished friends who lived in the neighborhood. Together with his family, the Hirschi Center became a great gathering place for family and a support to the community. At the Hirschi Center, John learned a great work ethic. He especially enjoyed creating bulletin boards at the pre-school and playing music for weddings held there. John served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Atlanta, Georgia, where he learned to appreciate and value the diversity of people and to engage in their traditions. John ran several marathons including the St. George Marathon multiple times, the Deseret News Marathon in Salt Lake City, and his proudest marathon moment was completing the New York City Marathon.
John was employed by Temple Square Hospitality for over 24 years as an event coordinator. He worked at the Lion House in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he made lasting friendships with co-workers and took extra care in even the smallest details, making sure each celebration was special.
John was gifted in the arts. He had a love of music and was a skilled pianist and organist. He sang in the Mormon Youth Choir as a young adult. He loved to play the organ in sacrament meeting. The last time he played the organ for his ward he played Christmas hymns and was particularly joyful that he was able to add the bells, which ward members indicated welcomed the spirit of the holidays. No doubt John is now singing with the Christmas choir in heaven.
John cherished his family. He found joy in caring for his mother, Lois, especially in recent months. He treasured his family relationships, particularly with his nieces and nephews for whom the words "Uncle John" were music to his ears. John was also a wonderful friend and reached out to bless others' lives with kindness and generosity.
John is survived by his wife, Sherilyn (Mills) Hirschi; his mother, Lois Hirschi; his brother, Steve (Marleen) Hirschi; his sister, Sharon (Craig) Gailey; nieces and nephews that he adored; and friends too numerous to count. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey C. Hirschi.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1600 E. Buttercup Drive, Sandy, Utah. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:30 am.
Interment will follow the funeral services at Memorial Mountain View 3115 E. 7800 S., Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 14, 2019