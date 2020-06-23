1938 ~ 2020

John Conrad Thygesen, 82, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family. He reunited with his life-long love and eternal partner, Shyrl Rae Bleazard Thygesen, on June 20, 2020.

He was born on February 6, 1938 to Henry and Ruth Thygesen. He married Shyrl Rae Bleazard on November 10, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they raised five beautiful children. Gregory, Jeffery (Donna), Stephanie (Ben), Karla (Raegan), and Cody (Katrina). John graduated from East High School in 1951. After graduation, he spent time in the US Army. Following his time in the army, he graduated from LDS Business College. Following graduation, he worked in banking and the electrical rep business, where he eventually retired. Outside of his professional career, he was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he held many callings, including 16 years in three bishopric's. He donated his time and guided many young men through their Boy Scouts endeavors. He also spent many years coaching little league baseball and basketball, which he greatly enjoyed. John's genuine interest in others, as well as his non-judgmental demeanor and way of life, strengthened and inspired everyone that he came in contact with. John found great joy in spending time with his 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and supporting them in all of their activities. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Western's, and most of all, The Hallmark Channel from his favorite recliner.

John is survived by his children; Greg, Jeff, Stephanie, Karla and Cody; grandchildren, Brady, Dana, Preston, Whitney, Landon, Nathan, Madison, Grace and Tanner; and his 9 great grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank his friends for the love and support shown to him over the years. WE LOVE YOU, DAD!

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at City View Memoriam, 1001 E 11th Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday prior to services from 1-2 p.m. at City View Memoriam.



