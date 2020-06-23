John Conrad Thygesen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1938 ~ 2020
John Conrad Thygesen, 82, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family. He reunited with his life-long love and eternal partner, Shyrl Rae Bleazard Thygesen, on June 20, 2020.
He was born on February 6, 1938 to Henry and Ruth Thygesen. He married Shyrl Rae Bleazard on November 10, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they raised five beautiful children. Gregory, Jeffery (Donna), Stephanie (Ben), Karla (Raegan), and Cody (Katrina). John graduated from East High School in 1951. After graduation, he spent time in the US Army. Following his time in the army, he graduated from LDS Business College. Following graduation, he worked in banking and the electrical rep business, where he eventually retired. Outside of his professional career, he was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he held many callings, including 16 years in three bishopric's. He donated his time and guided many young men through their Boy Scouts endeavors. He also spent many years coaching little league baseball and basketball, which he greatly enjoyed. John's genuine interest in others, as well as his non-judgmental demeanor and way of life, strengthened and inspired everyone that he came in contact with. John found great joy in spending time with his 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and supporting them in all of their activities. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Western's, and most of all, The Hallmark Channel from his favorite recliner.
John is survived by his children; Greg, Jeff, Stephanie, Karla and Cody; grandchildren, Brady, Dana, Preston, Whitney, Landon, Nathan, Madison, Grace and Tanner; and his 9 great grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank his friends for the love and support shown to him over the years. WE LOVE YOU, DAD!
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at City View Memoriam, 1001 E 11th Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday prior to services from 1-2 p.m. at City View Memoriam.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City View Memoriam
1001 11th Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
(801) 363-7065
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved