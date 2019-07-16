|
|
June 29, 1959 ~ July 10, 2019
John passed peacefully in his home on July 10th, 2019. He was born June 29th, 1959 to Franklin and Elizabeth Alex. Growing up in Layton, John had close and loving relationships with his grandparents (John and Katherine Alex), his uncle and aunt (Peter and Cathy Alex) and his cousin (Matt Alex); all whom preceded him in death. John and Matt were especially close.
John had a passion encompassing all sports, a diversity of music, current events and politics, which he used to build close relationships with his brothers (George and Michael Alex) and others in
his life.
After graduating Layton High in 1977, John went on to the University of Utah, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Marketing in 1982. John then went on to obtain his Jurist Doctorate from the
University of San Diego in 1994.
John returned to the Salt Lake Metropolitan area in 1999 to practice law and be closer to his family. He went on to assist with the family business when his father's health began deteriorating.
During the course of his academics, career and travels, John's easy going nature and sense of humor led him to easily establish friendships, many of which lasted a lifetime. The family would like
to acknowledge some of his closest and dearest: Janet, Dan, Margo and Katie.
John is survived by his mother, his brothers, his Uncle Jim, with whom he shared many traits and mannerisms, his cousins Jamie, Kathy and Valerie and their extended families.
John was ever the animal lover with a tender heart for all living creatures. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your choice of animal rescue/shelter in memory of him.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 672 42nd St., Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Trisagion Service at 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 16 to July 17, 2019