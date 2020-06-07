John D. Johnson
1928 ~ 2020
South Jordan, UT-John D. Johnson, age 92, returned to his Heavenly home on May 31, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1928 in Moab, Utah to Milton Edwin and Nora Mae Dalton Johnson and was the 10th of 12 children. When John was 31 months old, his mother passed away. His father later remarried Ruth Westwood. She and her five children joined the Johnson family.
John married his sweetheart, Beth Brown on December 4, 1948 and they raised two sons. John served in the United States Army in both WWII and the Korean War. John worked in the tire industry for 39 years and retired as store manager in 1985. John was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as the Bishop of the Cannon 7th Ward for seven years and Stake President of the Salt Lake Cannon Stake for 11 years.
John is survived by his two sons, Dennis (Linda) of Murray, UT and Doug (Kathy) of South Jordan, UT. Fourteen grandchildren, 12 great-granddaughters, 11 great-grandsons, and one great-great-granddaughter.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife Beth Brown Johnson, his parents, a great-granddaughter, 16 siblings and several brother and sister-in-law.
An evening viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 an outdoor funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, with the interment to follow at the same location.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the staff at The Sheridan of South Jordan for their care, support, and exceptional compassion while he was living there.
To view longer obituary and streaming information for the service, please visit MemorialUtah.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.