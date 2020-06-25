John was such a wonderful and sweet man. I always loved seeing him when we had to make a trip to the main office of USDB when it used to be on Connor Street. He had one of the warmest smiles that lights up a room when he walked in. I will never forget him. May you rest in peace, John. Thank you for all that you did for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. You made a big difference in people's lives.

Kasey Byrd

Student