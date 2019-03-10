|
John David Schirack, M.D.
1928 - 2019
Our vibrant and witty father, John David Schirack, 90, passed away peacefully at Aspen Ridge East in SLC, UT on March 8, 2019 following surgery for a fractured femur.
He was born on April 15, 1928 in Canton, OH to CJ and Edith Schirack. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, IL as an anesthesiologist. It was there that he met the love of his life, his wife and best friend, Shirley Mae Osthelder. They were later married on June 28, 1952 in the little log chapel at the University of Notre Dame campus and enjoyed 59 years together. After dad served in the U.S. Air Force, they made their home in Ogden, UT, where he practiced anesthesia for over forty years at Dee Hospital, St. Benedict Hospital and McKay-Dee Hospital.
Dad was passionate about sports, especially Notre Dame football and the Utah Jazz and he loved traveling with mom. He especially enjoyed vacationing in Kona, HI and Park City, UT, cruising the Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska and the Panama Canal and trips to Nome, AK and the Galapagos Islands. Despite his age, he lived life to the fullest!
John is survived by four of his five children: daughters, Linda Sowell (Ed), Sandy Nosack (Mark), Nina Dziatlik (JT) and son, Andrew Schirack (Wendy). He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Shirley, his daughter, Sharon Kerkman (Craig) and his son-in-law, Kevin Bigler.
The family would like to give special thanks for the care and friendship he received at Cedarwood at Sandy Senior Living. You all meant so much to him!
John will be cremated and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in April. Information about location and time will be provided at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019